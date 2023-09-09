Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target Raised to C$5.00 at ATB Capital

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Free Report) had its price target upped by ATB Capital from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATH. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of ATH stock opened at C$3.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.20. Athabasca Oil has a 12 month low of C$1.88 and a 12 month high of C$4.03.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$282.61 million for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a net margin of 55.17% and a return on equity of 47.09%. Analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil will post 0.2401316 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

