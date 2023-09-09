Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.47

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.47 and last traded at $23.28, with a volume of 277334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AESI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.16.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $161.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $6,200,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $3,406,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter worth about $1,416,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,980,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

