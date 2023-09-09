Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Trading Up 1.9 %

Atrium Mortgage Investment stock opened at C$10.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 102.54, a current ratio of 106.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.56. The stock has a market cap of C$476.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.16. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of C$10.15 and a 12 month high of C$12.48.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Fundamental Research set a C$13.97 price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. The company offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.