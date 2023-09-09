AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 80.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,066 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,127,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,070,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,371 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.7% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 196,653,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,785,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,195 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,229,499,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $14.40 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average is $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. AT&T's revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on T. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

