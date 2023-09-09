Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Director Sterling Anderson Sells 9,600 Shares

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) Director Sterling Anderson sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $33,888.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,623.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sterling Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

On Tuesday, September 5th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $714,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Sterling Anderson sold 15,613 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $50,273.86.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Sterling Anderson sold 180,274 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $634,564.48.

On Monday, August 14th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $706,000.00.

On Friday, August 11th, Sterling Anderson sold 26,600 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $92,568.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $592,000.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $566,000.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $554,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $602,000.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Sterling Anderson sold 173,071 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $546,904.36.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUR opened at $3.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.52. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 2,546.55%.

AUR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $1.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Aurora Innovation

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 50.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 440,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 147,795 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the second quarter valued at about $2,494,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Aurora Innovation by 2,289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 130,972 shares during the period. 42.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurora Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.