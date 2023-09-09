Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) is Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,518,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 241,838 shares during the period. Autohome makes up 3.5% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $76,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Autohome by 344.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Autohome by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Autohome by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 2,036.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Autohome from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

NYSE:ATHM opened at $30.05 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $38.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.24.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Autohome had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $252.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.12 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

