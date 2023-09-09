Avista (NYSE:AVA) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.62 and last traded at $33.49. Approximately 41,737 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 791,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on Avista from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. KeyCorp raised Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Avista from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avista in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Avista from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Avista Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.33 and a 200 day moving average of $40.06.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $379.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.20 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 8.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avista news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,050 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $38,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $211,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris bought 3,100 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $100,409.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 128,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,393.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avista

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. State Street Corp increased its position in Avista by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,048,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Avista by 624.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,057 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avista by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,949,000 after acquiring an additional 906,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,554,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Avista by 2,186.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 534,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,702,000 after acquiring an additional 511,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also

