B. Riley Reiterates Neutral Rating for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)

B. Riley restated their neutral rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $224.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $309.18.

MDGL opened at $196.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of -0.72. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $57.21 and a 1-year high of $322.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -18.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% in the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Garda Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 145.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

