B. Riley Trims 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Target Price to $5.00

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for 5E Advanced Materials’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FEAM. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of 5E Advanced Materials from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Shares of FEAM opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26. 5E Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $108.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 5E Advanced Materials will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEAM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 5E Advanced Materials by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after buying an additional 327,019 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 5E Advanced Materials by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,573,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,985,000 after acquiring an additional 60,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in 5E Advanced Materials by 98.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 984,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,999,000 after acquiring an additional 488,822 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 5E Advanced Materials by 6.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 43,264 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in 5E Advanced Materials by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 347,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

