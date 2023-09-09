Bank of America Upgrades Centene (NYSE:CNC) to “Neutral”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $72.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $79.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.22.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $65.40 on Tuesday. Centene has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $93.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.85 and a 200-day moving average of $66.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Centene will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Centene by 141.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

