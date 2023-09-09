Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Lancashire (LON:LRE)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 670 ($8.46) price target on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lancashire to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 706.43 ($8.92).

Shares of LON:LRE opened at GBX 575 ($7.26) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,402.44, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 583.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 582.21. Lancashire has a 52 week low of GBX 454.20 ($5.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 670 ($8.46). The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 405.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Lancashire’s payout ratio is 2,926.83%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

