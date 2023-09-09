Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1492 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

BIREF stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.85. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $8.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $127.53 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 30.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIREF. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.80 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.56.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

