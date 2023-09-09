BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $767.69.

Several research firms have commented on BLK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Shares of BLK opened at $690.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $705.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $680.94. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The stock has a market cap of $103.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 35.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 98,608.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,883,117,000 after buying an additional 96,674,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 104,159.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,269,000 after buying an additional 696,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,363,708,000 after buying an additional 430,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,102,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

