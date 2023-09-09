Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Sold by Mirova

Mirova trimmed its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,438 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BE. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BE has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:BE opened at $14.71 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 52.24% and a negative net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $189,476.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,784,341.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $72,717.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,022.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $189,476.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,784,341.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,257 shares of company stock valued at $353,433 over the last 90 days. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also

