Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.66.

Several brokerages recently commented on OWL. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

NYSE:OWL opened at $12.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $416.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 1,400.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

