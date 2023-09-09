Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) Shares Sold by Gendell Jeffrey L

Gendell Jeffrey L trimmed its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,919 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L owned 0.52% of Blue Ridge Bankshares worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 778,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,803,000 after purchasing an additional 17,074 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 236,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 28.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 42,102 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRBS opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.24.

Blue Ridge Bankshares ( NASDAQ:BRBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blue Ridge Bankshares had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Blue Ridge Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

