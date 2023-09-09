BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL) to Issue $0.25 Final Dividend

BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.

BlueScope Steel Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Insider Transactions at BlueScope Steel

In related news, insider Mark Vassella sold 145,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$21.32 ($13.75), for a total transaction of A$3,096,098.41 ($1,997,482.85). In related news, insider Mark Vassella sold 145,234 shares of BlueScope Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$21.32 ($13.75), for a total value of A$3,096,098.41 ($1,997,482.85). Also, insider Ewen Crouch 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About BlueScope Steel

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

Featured Articles

