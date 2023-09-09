B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BMRRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.58) to GBX 610 ($7.70) in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays upped their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 565 ($7.14) to GBX 620 ($7.83) in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised B&M European Value Retail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $615.00.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMRRY

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

BMRRY opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $29.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.2979 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%.

About B&M European Value Retail

(Get Free Report)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.