B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BMRRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.58) to GBX 610 ($7.70) in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays upped their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 565 ($7.14) to GBX 620 ($7.83) in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised B&M European Value Retail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $615.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMRRY
B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance
B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.2979 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%.
About B&M European Value Retail
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than B&M European Value Retail
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Stocks to Play the Easing Food Supply Chain
Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.