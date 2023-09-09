boohoo group (LON:BOO) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

BOO has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.07) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.57) to GBX 43 ($0.54) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.82) to GBX 55 ($0.69) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 46.63 ($0.59).

Shares of LON BOO opened at GBX 33.12 ($0.42) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 35.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 42.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £420.62 million, a P/E ratio of -552.00 and a beta of 1.83. boohoo group has a 1-year low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 60.94 ($0.77).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

