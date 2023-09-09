Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Given New $66.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.58.

NYSE:BXP opened at $66.57 on Tuesday. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $87.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.30 and a 200-day moving average of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 92.67%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $4,362,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,718,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

