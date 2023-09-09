Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Braze from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Braze from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Braze from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Braze from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.47.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.79. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 36.38%. Braze’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Braze will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $64,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at $477,508.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $64,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,508.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 26,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $1,111,259.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 518,829 shares of company stock worth $22,267,079. Corporate insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 6.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 283,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 16,872 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Braze by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Braze in the first quarter valued at about $840,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the first quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

