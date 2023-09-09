Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Braze from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Braze from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Braze from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Braze currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.47.

Shares of Braze stock opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.79. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 1.04. Braze has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $50.13.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 36.38% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Analysts predict that Braze will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $476,635.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 478,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,743,281.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $64,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,508.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $476,635.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 478,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,743,281.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,829 shares of company stock worth $22,267,079 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Braze by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,200,000 after acquiring an additional 880,451 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Braze by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,219,000 after acquiring an additional 662,837 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Braze by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,831 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Braze by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,376,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,054,000 after acquiring an additional 263,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Braze by 12,400.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,454,000 after buying an additional 845,194 shares in the last quarter. 49.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

