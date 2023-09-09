Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $43.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $46.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Shares of BFH opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Bread Financial has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $44.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.97.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.04. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. Analysts forecast that Bread Financial will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.37%.

In other Bread Financial news, Director Roger H. Ballou acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,698.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bread Financial by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 255.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

