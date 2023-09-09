Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Logan Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.8% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $57,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 14.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,164,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 173,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $857.55 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $923.67. The stock has a market cap of $353.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $875.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $751.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $942.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Broadcom from $910.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

