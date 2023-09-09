Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $942.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $857.55 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $923.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $875.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $751.63. The company has a market cap of $353.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

