Brokerages Set BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT at $115.00

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMRN

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

BMRN stock opened at $90.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.45 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $80.53 and a 12-month high of $117.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $595.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.46 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $352,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,771,289.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $352,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,771,289.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,180. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 591,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,247,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 290,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,858,000 after buying an additional 23,486 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.