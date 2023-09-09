Brokerages Set Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Target Price at $22.50

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COGT shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COGT. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,659,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,488,000 after purchasing an additional 377,146 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 14,842 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,440,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,739,000 after acquiring an additional 851,018 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COGT opened at $12.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average is $11.83. Cogent Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

