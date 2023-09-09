Brokerages Set MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) PT at $14.67

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

MRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised MRC Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MRC Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $9.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $802.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.24. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.58 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 34.08% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MRC Global will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 542.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

