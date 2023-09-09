Brokerages Set Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Price Target at $21.20

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Several analysts have commented on TSE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Trinseo from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Trinseo from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of TSE stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average of $16.54. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.68). Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 70.09% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $962.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Trinseo will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,614,000 after purchasing an additional 50,488 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,596,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,257,000 after purchasing an additional 348,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,586,000 after purchasing an additional 98,697 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Trinseo by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Trinseo by 33.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,374,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,409,000 after acquiring an additional 343,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

