Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Stock Position Raised by Cloverfields Capital Group LP

Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $3,727,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $1,597,154,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $775,028,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $739,834,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $614,866,000. 58.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BN traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.17. 2,055,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,860. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $51.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $23.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 311.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Brookfield from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. CSFB cut their price objective on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $219,330,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

