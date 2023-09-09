BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. 35,795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 54,758 shares.The stock last traded at $75.20 and had previously closed at $74.83.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOOO. CIBC lifted their price objective on BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BRP from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on BRP from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on BRP from C$142.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.91.

BRP Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the first quarter worth about $52,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

