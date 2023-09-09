Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CAO Eric R. Fencl Sells 11,582 Shares

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 11,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $317,462.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,687.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE BBW opened at $26.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $382.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.95. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $30.49.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $109.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.89 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 45.71% and a net margin of 10.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 5.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.5% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

