Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) PT Raised to GBX 2,600

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,550 ($32.21) to GBX 2,600 ($32.84) in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bunzl from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,687.50.

Bunzl Stock Performance

Bunzl Company Profile

BZLFY stock opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.43. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

