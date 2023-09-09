Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $12.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 13.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 325.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 30,859 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $215,000.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Featured Stories

