Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $12.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.