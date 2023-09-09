Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CCD)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of CCD opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average is $21.65. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.68.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2,243.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

