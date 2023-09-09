Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CCD)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of CCD opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average is $21.65. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.68.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.
