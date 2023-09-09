Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $7.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHW. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.