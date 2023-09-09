Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $7.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
