Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.43.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
