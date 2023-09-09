Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Calamos Global Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.