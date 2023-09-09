Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (CPZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

CPZ opened at 15.37 on Friday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of 14.42 and a twelve month high of 17.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is 15.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 1,000.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $104,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the third quarter worth about $150,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000.

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

