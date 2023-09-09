Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance

CPZ opened at 15.37 on Friday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 14.42 and a fifty-two week high of 17.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 15.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPZ. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 23.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the first quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

