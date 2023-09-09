Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ CSQ opened at $14.82 on Friday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $15.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
