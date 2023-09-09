Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ CSQ opened at $14.82 on Friday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $15.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,602,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,436,000 after purchasing an additional 57,809 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,767,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,560,000 after acquiring an additional 143,613 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,423,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,745,000 after acquiring an additional 240,057 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 2.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,597,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,568,000 after acquiring an additional 41,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 638,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

