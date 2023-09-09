Cameco (TSE:CCO) PT Raised to C$60.00 at Eight Capital

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price raised by Eight Capital from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$49.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Cameco Trading Down 0.4 %

Cameco stock opened at C$50.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of C$21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$28.98 and a 1 year high of C$51.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.02.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.23). Cameco had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of C$482.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Cameco will post 1.833935 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

