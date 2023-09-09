Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 140 ($1.77) target price on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued an add rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.39) price target on shares of dotdigital Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

LON:DOTD opened at GBX 86 ($1.09) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 86.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 89.74. The stock has a market cap of £257.33 million, a PE ratio of 2,150.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.85. dotdigital Group has a one year low of GBX 69.10 ($0.87) and a one year high of GBX 117 ($1.48).

Dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. It offers Dotdigital, a SaaS-based marketing platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns through various channels. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

