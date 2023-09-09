Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$57.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAR.UN. TD Securities dropped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of CAR.UN opened at C$49.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.36, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.17. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$39.08 and a 52-week high of C$52.98. The company has a market cap of C$8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.37, a PEG ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.04.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

