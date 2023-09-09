Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target Raised to C$31.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Free Report) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CBWBF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

CBWBF opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.69. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $21.37.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

