Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) PT Raised to C$31.00 at Barclays

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBWBF opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.69. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $21.37.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

