Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) PT Raised to C$33.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Free Report) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS CBWBF opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $21.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.69.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

