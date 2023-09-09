Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Increased to C$32.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CWB. Cormark upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.75.

TSE CWB opened at C$28.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.65. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$21.21 and a twelve month high of C$29.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$26.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.88%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

