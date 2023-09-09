Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Increased to C$33.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.75.

CWB opened at C$28.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.65. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$21.21 and a twelve month high of C$29.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.88%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

