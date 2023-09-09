Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Raised to C$34.00 at Raymond James

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

CWB has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$31.75.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CWB

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

Canadian Western Bank Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$28.87 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$21.21 and a one year high of C$29.39. The firm has a market cap of C$2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$26.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 39.88%.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.