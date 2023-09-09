Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Trading Up 5.2%

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canfor Pulp Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday.

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Performance

About Canfor Pulp Products

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

